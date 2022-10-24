INDIANAPOLIS – Do you remember seeing the northern lights 11 years ago? On October 24, 2011, a coronal mass ejection from the sun interacted with the Earth’s magnetic field to produce a display of the Northern Lights.

The Northern Lights are usually visible only at the higher latitudes, but when the sun becomes more active the Northern Lights can be seen further south. 11 years ago, that was the case here in central Indiana.

Also on this date back in 1967, two F2 tornadoes touched down in Vigo County.

October 24 Almanac

Record high temperature: 81° (1963)

Record low temperature: 20° (1981)

Record rainfall: 1.52″ (2001)

Record snowfall: 0.4″ (1929)