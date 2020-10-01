Skip to content
WTTV CBS4Indy
Veterans Voices
Veterans Voices: Navy sailor creates nonprofit to bring joy to active duty service members
Video
Not ‘I’ but ‘we’: The key to victory for one World War II veteran
Video
‘Lead from the front’: Vietnam combat veteran shares lessons in leadership
Video
Veterans Voices: Willing Warriors retreat helps with healing
Video
Veterans Voices: Portrait photographer travels across America to share the faces and stories of Korean, Vietnam wars
Video
More Veterans Voices Headlines
Veterans Voices: Final chapter of Army hero’s story written after battlefield discovery of prayer book
Video
Veterans Voices: Navajo Code Talker’s commitment
Video
Veterans Voices: History buff needs your help telling stories of all 400,000 US military deaths in World War II
Video
Veteran adjusts to life with PTSD with the help of a well-trained pup
Video
Veteran's Resources
U.S Department of Veterans Affairs
Wounded Warrior Project
Veterans Resource Centers of America
U.S Department of Veterans Affairs
Military Veterans Resource Center (MVRC)
