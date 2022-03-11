INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A family from Ukraine made the journey of a lifetime, landing safely this week in Montgomery County. While they battle jetlag and heartache, they are coordinating ways to help those still in country and those hoping to flee.

Pastor Levi Brinkerhoff and his family certainly have painful memories from the last two weeks.

“We had to deal with things like hearing planes overhead, understanding that it’s warplanes,” Brinkerhoff said. “Those were the kinds of moments where my wife and I would look at each other and wonder, ‘Is this it?’ with our children in the car with us.”

The Brinkerhoff’s left their home with an hour and a half notice and traveled for five days, driving 35 hours to cross the border into Hungary.

“We stayed there for about a week and did our best to help evacuate other people from Ukraine to help them get settled into Poland and into Hungary,” Brinkerhoff said.

Brinkerhoff explains the hardship people faced trying to escape.

“It’s very difficult to even get a spot on the trains,” Brinkerhoff said. “From Kiev and other cities, there were people sleeping on the floors, eight people in a bunk. In a car, the issue was having enough gas because a lot of people had to just idle overnight to have heat on in their cars and people were running out of heat.”

Brinkerhoff is not wasting any time now to help Ukrainians. He has coordinated a donation site here in Indiana.

Brinkerhoff says people are invited to drop off supplies in Crawfordsville at the St. Stephens Orthodox Church located at 802 Whitlock Ave. The following items are needed:

Bulletproof vests

Military style helmets

Tactical gloves

Heavy duty socks

Night vision goggles

MREs

First aid packs

Emergency pressure bandage

Bandages

Gauze

Medical tape

Medical scissors

Body warming pouches

Hot and cold packs for pain and inflammation

Space blankets

Saline wash for eyes

Tourniquets

Multi tools

Heavy duty knee pads

People are also able to give donations online. Brinkerhoff says this link, tithe.ly, is for those who want to support his family or the team he knows in Dnipro.

He says 20% of all funds given through here go towards different efforts in Ukraine. He added if someone specifies where they want the money to go, he will pass it along and provide screenshots of the transfers. You can reach Brinkerhoff by email at levibrinkerhoff318@gmail.com.

People are also able to donate to Calvary Church Svitlovodsk, Ukraine which is providing food and shelter for refugees. Brinkerhoff provided this link to donate, tithe.ly.

Pastor Brinkerhoff plans to travel to churches around Indiana to speak about what his family endured at the start of Putin’s War in Ukraine. He hopes to gain more support to help more people in his beloved country.

“One thing I’ve learned, being a refugee ourselves, our family, one thing that I’ve learned about refugees is that you can take some things with you and thankfully there are a lot of people who are ready and willing to help refugees with whatever they can and that’s very needed and we’re thankful for it, thousands of people that are thankful for it, but the reality is is that for any refugee, whether that’s Ukraine, Afghanistan, Syria, Mexico, any refugee, there’s something that you can’t give them and that’s home,” Brinkerhoff said. “They just want to go home and the things that they left at home aren’t just things. It’s their life, it’s their future, it’s their feeling of peace, of friends and family.”