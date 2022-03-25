INDIANAPOLIS – Ukraine has one of the largest Jewish populations in the world. When the Jewish Federation of Greater Indianapolis heard of the crisis emerging there, they knew they had to help immediately.

“This is the crisis of our time right now and everything anyone can do to help is what’s needed and what’s appreciated,” said Marc Swatez, the CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Indianapolis.

Nationally the Jewish Federations of North America have raised $27 million. Nearly $200,000 of that comes from right here in Indiana.

100 percent of the donations are going towards relief efforts.

Other than providing food, water, medicine, and health support. These donations are helping provide security to refugees and organizations on the ground in Ukraine.

“They’ve had over 23,000 calls into their call center, they’ve helped thousands of thousands of people, a lifeline of 40,000 elderly. They’re calling asking how they can get out. They’re calling for medicine. They’re calling for emergency assistance, mental health programs,” said Swatez. “As the Federation, we’re able to work with our partners who are on the ground in Washington D.C. talking to Congress and in the ground in Ukraine really providing direct assistance.”

According to the Jewish Federation of Greater Indianapolis here’s a list of ways it’s assisting:

Significantly increasing the state of Israel’s preparation and resources directed at smoothing the aliya process for the thousands of Ukrainian refugees trying to reach the Jewish state.

Jewish organizations currently on the ground in Ukraine to give Ukrainian Jews the chance to move to Israel.

Providing food, water, medicine, emergency medical treatment, mental health support and counseling, and security to thousands of Ukrainian refugees at camps across Europe.

Direct assistance for Jewish students in Ukraine or Ukrainian refugees who have fled the country.

Meeting the needs of women and girls in Ukraine with transportation and accommodations if they stay or decide to flee cities under attack.

Bringing direct and continuous financial aid to elderly and forgotten Holocaust survivors who are ill, isolated, and alone and in desperate need of food, medicine, heat, shelter and some loving kindness.

Setting up Wi-Fi hot spots providing Internet access for international relief workers and first responders, as well as for refugees.

“There are so many different people coming at this and approaching this situation and being affected in different ways,” added Swatez, “The students who are there, the Holocaust survivors who are all now, quite elderly who need the assistance of elderly care. They can’t just get in their car and drive out, they’re at a different place in their life. There are 40,000 elderly in the Ukraine that we’re trying to be a lifeline for.”

The Federations say it’s helping all Ukrainians, not just those who are Jewish.

