INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Former IU Basketball Player Maurice ‘Mo’ Creek is on his way to the Romanian border from Ukraine now. Creek is playing overseas there and despite multiple attempts to flee the country, he could not find a way out of Ukraine.

Creek was living in the city of Mykolaiv – about 300 miles from the country’s capital of Kyiv.

“The only thing we can do right now is just stay prayed up,” Creek said in an interview with CBS4’s Lindsay Stone on Friday. At the time of the interview, Creek could not find a driver willing to make the journey.

“There’s so much traffic outside,” Creek said from his apartment. “It’s just everybody’s trying to get out, everybody’s trying to move, everybody’s trying to get safe and sound, and I can’t even get a driver to get to the border.”

Then, Chris Kubecka, Distinguished Chair for the Middle East Institute Cyber Program and friend of the organization Project Dynamo, got a call from her friend in the states. Kubecka just recently made it over the Romanian border from Kyiv.

“I have a friend in Indiana who is part of the special forces, or special forces club,” Kubecka said. “One of his friends knows Mo. They contacted me at 4:30 something in the morning, hours after we had gotten over the border in Romania and told me about Mo and I was like, ‘well, let’s see where he is,’ and he happened to be in a very bad hot spot where the Russians were actually on the east side of the city he was in. The bridges and river were closed off so basically it became an island, Russians one way, or water that you were not allowed to cross because of military purposes on the other side. So, he was stuck there.”

Fortunately, Chris had a contact who ultimately got a car to Mo.

“So Mischa actually found a contact of a contact of a friend who offered to not only drive him to the border but also he had gotten this special permit that you needed to cross the bridge as a man,” Kubecka explained. “Because they’re keeping all the men inside the city. No matter what kind of citizenship because they can’t prove that you’re not Ukrainian or dual citizen, and all the men have to fight.”

Mo is now hours from freedom, and he got in touch with Kubecka to let her know.

“I said, ‘it sounds like you’re in a car!’ He goes, ‘I’m in a car!’ and I’m like, ‘oh my god, are you serious, you’re in a car,'” Kubecka exclaimed.

Kubecka said she expects Creek to arrive at the hotel she booked for him sometime late afternoon tomorrow.