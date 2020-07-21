UPDATE: 6 cows killed after semi overturns on I-65 NB near north split

INDIANAPOLIS — Six cows are dead and all lanes are closed on I-65 northbound at the I-70 North Split after a semi carrying cattle overturned Monday evening, according to Indiana State Police.

ISP says the semi was carrying 54 cows in total.

State police say the driver, 27, suffered minor injuries. The Indianapolis Fire Department says the driver was headed to Iowa from Kentucky.

To help corral the cows, ISP says they called in some cowboys who brought their own fencing and horses.

(Photo By IFD)

NOTE: ISP upped the number of cows dead to 13 after originally reporting that only three died.