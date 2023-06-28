INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation announced lane restrictions will start in July on the west side of I-465 for pavement patching work.

The project is expected to begin on Monday, July 10, at 9 p.m. and expect to be completed by Tuesday, July 25.

Here’s what crews will work on along with recommended detours:

Restrict the inside lane of I-465 south just after the I-465 off-ramp to I-65 south. This will take I-465 from three lanes to two lanes. The remaining two lanes will be shifted to the outside lanes through the construction zone.

Detour I-65 south to I-465 traffic to I-865 east to I-465.

Close the 56th St. ramp to I-465 south. There is no detour for this ramp closure.

Map of pavement patching work on I-465. Photo by: INDOT

These lane restrictions will allow crews to safely perform pavement patching operations.

INDOT encourages drivers to consider worker safety by slowing down, using extra caution, and driving distraction-free when traveling in and around all work zones.