INDIANAPOLIS — Drivers can expect more construction in downtown Indianapolis over the course of the next year.

This comes after the North Split project wrapped up earlier this year, which INDOT officials say left damage to both streets and sidewalks in several downtown locations.

For some background, the reconstruction of the North Split interchange lasted a couple of years and finally wrapped up earlier this spring. While I-65 and I-70 were closed during the reconstruction of the North Split interchange, traffic diverted to downtown streets, leaving them with some damage from all the extra drivers.

Because of this, INDOT announced $14 million dollars worth of local street improvements. This includes street resurfacing and curb and sidewalk repairs.

INDOT representatives say they knew from the beginning of that project that these repairs would be needed but didn’t know the scope of the damages until after everything finished.

The first of many closures will happen this Monday on 11th Street between Meridian and Delaware. This closure will last about two months. Some sections of 11th Street will remain open to traffic, but others will be closed entirely. There is a detour set up along Pennsylvania and 10th Street.

Drivers can expect to see road work throughout several downtown locations through the 2024 construction season. For more information on the specific street closures, click here.