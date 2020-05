UPDATE:

All lanes are back open.

ORIGINAL STORY:

INDIANAPOLIS — A serious crash on I-465 has left at least one person injured and multiple lanes closed.

The left three lanes are closed on I-465 eastbound at mile marker 4 at State Road 37 south at mile 4.

I-465 MM 4.0 EB at SR 37 S / mile 4 Left 3 lanes closed 2 hours due to a crash — INDOT TrafficWise (@TrafficWise) May 18, 2020

Indiana State Police say a person was ejected from a vehicle during the crash, and their injuries are serious.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.