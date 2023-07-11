INDIANAPOLIS — Drivers may see reduced speed limits after the City-County Council passed a measure establishing a greenway crossing zone at some intersections.

The new rules allow the Department of Public Works to determine where new, lower-limit speeds in greenway crossing zones should go. The change is meant to ensure safer crossing for trail users by making sure drivers slow down.

“The Council continues to make important investments in our trails, including a plan for 8.5

miles of new bike lanes and 20.5 miles of new trails,” said Zach Adamson, council vice president and chair of the Public Works Committee. “Now, with the passage of Proposal 162, we are taking steps to ensure safe use of the trails for all. I thank my collogues for their support.”

Councillor John Barth co-sponsored the proposal.

According to crash data from the non-profit Health by Design, 23 crashes were recorded involving pedestrians within 50 feet of a city greenway between January 2019 and June 2022.