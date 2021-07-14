Construction on I-69 to force first Indianapolis detours this month

INDIANAPOLIS — Drivers on the south side of Indianapolis should be on the lookout for the first detours to result from the I-69 Finish Line project.

Within the next couple weeks, Indianapolis Department of Transportation crews will close down the Mooresville Road Bypass and Keystone Avenue bridges that go over I-465 on the south side of the city.

“We’re replacing these bridges,” said INDOT spokesperson Mallory Duncan. “It’s going to help with traffic when we really start connecting I-69 to 465.”

The detour around the Keystone Avenue bridge closure will use Thompson Road, Madison Avenue, Shelby Street and Hanna Avenue. The Mooresville Road Bypass detour will use Thompson Road, Mann Road and Kentucky Avenue. The Mooresville Road bridge closure is expected to last 90 days, while the Keystone Avenue bridge closure should last 120 days.

The bridge reconstruction will not involve any lane closures on I-465.

“Obviously, we’re not going to see any major construction on 465 until the North Split is done because 465 is a main detour route for the north split,” Duncan said.

The work comes as construction is intensifying and moving northward between Martinsville and Indianapolis.

“We’re touching all of 37 right now, all the way into Marion County,” Duncan said. “So you’re going to see a lot of barrels.”

Late this week, some State Road 37 traffic in Morgan County is expected to shift onto the new I-69 pavement and bridges from S.R. 144 to Henderson Ford Road. Northbound traffic should follow about a week later.

“Both directions will be on side of the brand new I-69,” Duncan said. “You’ll be able to feel that new pavement and be able to see the progress.”

The detour around the five-mile closure of S.R. 37 in Martinsville is scheduled to remain in place for the rest of 2021. Duncan said adjustments to light timing and signage are still being made in an effort to move traffic through the detour as quickly as possible.

“It’s a constant, changing detour,” she said. “Obviously, the detour route is the same, but things along the route are being put in place to make it better for drivers.”

In Johnson County, drivers near S.R. 37 should be on the lookout for flaggers occasionally stopping traffic on Wicker, Fairview and County Line Roads as workers install temporary traffic signals. Stones Crossing Road and Travis Road are now permanently closed at S.R. 37. The detour follows Morgantown Road and Smith Valley Road while a frontage road is being built to connect Stones Crossing and Travis Roads.

Work crews are also digging out the median of S.R. 37 just north of S.R. 144 to prepare the area for I-69 mainline construction.

“This work will be right next to you, so be aware of that,” Duncan said.

Overall, the $1.5 billion project between Martinsville and Indianapolis remains on track, Duncan said. The I-69 Finish Line project is scheduled to finish by the end of 2024, when I-69 eventually connects to the south side of I-465.