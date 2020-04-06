30-day closure of northeast side I-70 announced by INDOT

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has announced the closure of eastbound and westbound I-70 for approximately 30 days.

According to INDOT, eastbound I-70 EB will close from the North Split to I-465 on April 13. All lanes and ramps will be closed for 30 days, scheduled to reopen on May 13.

Westbound I-70 from I-465 to the North Split will close on April 23, with all lanes and ramps being closed for 30 days, scheduled to reopen on May 23.

INDOT is asking drivers to slow down and pay attention in construction zones, and to be prepared to seek alternate routes during the full closures.

Detours

From the airport to I-70 EB: Take I-70 EB to I-465 SB to I-70 EB.

From Downtown Indianapolis to I-70 EB: Take I-65 SB to I-465 EB to I-70 EB.

From I-70 WB to Downtown Indianapolis: Take I-465 SB to I-65 NB to Downtown Indianapolis.

From I-70 WB to the airport: Take I-465 SB to I-70 WB on the Southwest side.

INDOT also provided information on how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting operations and Indiana traffic volume:

The COVID-19 virus and the stay-at-home order Governor Eric Holcomb enacted to slow the spread has reduced the amount of traffic in the Indianapolis area on a daily basis.

The traffic count data shows traffic is down approximately 40 percent, on average, across the area compared to the week before the stay-at-home order went in effect.

As a result of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines encouraging Americans to practice social distance and avoid large gatherings to slow the spread of COVID-19, many of the Indianapolis metro area’s large events and conventions are being moved to late summer and early fall.

With that in mind, INDOT and contractor partner, Milestone Contractors, are accelerating planned construction on I-70 to allow work to be done before major events resume. Full interstate closures are being used to ensure safety for workers, reduce the overall construction time, and maximize use of taxpayer dollars.

