Zionsville’s My Sugar Pie brings nationally acclaimed, scratch-made pies home for the holidays

ZIONSVILLE– Pie is one of the ultimate holiday comfort foods. And when it comes to some of the best gourmet pie in the country, look no further than My Sugar Pie, located at 40 E. Pine Street, in downtown Zionsville.

For nearly a decade, they’ve been baking up delicious homemade pies that have garnered multiple awards and acclaim in People magazine, Oprah Magazine, Country Living and — most recently—Food Network Magazine.

My Sugar Pie was featured in the Thanksgiving issue of Food Network Magazine

But it all started with a little inspiration and a big leap of faith.

We’re digging into a Zionsville favorite on this trip In Your Neighborhood.

After completing a three-day charity walk for breast cancer, Kelly Maucere was inspired to open a new chapter in life.

“It was six months of training and fundraising for breast cancer research and education. And after I did that, [I asked myself] what am I going to do next in my life?” she recalled.

“I thought, ‘What if I try something totally different? Something new?” she added. “So, I decided to do what I love… which is bake pies.”

My Sugar Pie owner Kelly Maucere Photo credit: My Sugar Pie Facebook page

For Maucere, pie brings about nostalgic memories and a feeling of comfort.

“Pie– at least for my family–has always been a central part of our gatherings. At Thanksgiving, at Christmas we always had pie,” she said. “Birthdays… Everybody had their birthday pie. Mine was butterscotch cream or coconut cream.

After growing up watching her mom in the kitchen, Maucere cultivated her own love of pie-making until she eventually began making pies for friends and family.

“People would always say, ‘Hey, you should sell this’ or ‘Would you give me the recipe?’ so I thought maybe this would be something that would work,” she said.

Maucere officially started My Sugar Pie in 2008 while working out of the industrial kitchen at a local Zionsville restaurant and selling her pies at the local farmers market to gauge whether her business could succeed.

Spoiler alert: Succeed it did.

Then, she officially opened her storefront in 2011.

Photo credit: Yelp Indy via Julianne M

Since then, My Sugar Pie had spent the better part of 10 years helping put delicious homemade pies on family tables, both near and far.

“We make everything from scratch so it’s hand made. It isn’t made in big machines,” Maucere noted. “It’s all made right here in Indiana, which I think is a unique thing that we can share it across the nation.”

The crusts are made from Maucere’s mom’s recipe– like some of the pies themselves– including their best-selling Dutch apple pie.

“It’s called Mom’s Original Dutch Apple because that is the pie that started the whole business,” Maucere said.

Another favorite is the Hoosier Sugar Cream Pie, which also happens to be Indiana’s official state pie.

Photo credit: My Sugar Pie Facebook page

When it comes to her own personal favorites, Maucere says she loves their “My Kentucky Pie”, made with bourbon, chocolate chips and pecans, as well as their Peanut Butter Cream pie.

“It’s like sort of a pudding but it has crumbles of peanut butter in it. It’s like a layer of peanut butter crumbles in the bottom and then it’s cream and then it’s another layer of peanut butter crumbles and then a layer of meringue and then another layer of peanut butter crumbles on top of that,” she said. “It’s definitely my all-time favorite.”

My Sugar Pie’s website lists almost 50 different pies available for order.

Photo credit: My Sugar Pie Facebook page

Some holiday favorites include pecan, cherry lattice, apple lattice, mixed berry and their new pumpkin praline pie.

“It has a little bit of brown sugar crumble that goes around the edge of the pie and it has nuts in it and that’s really good… pecans,” she said.

Four Things You Need to Know About My Sugar Pie:

Kelly Maucere started My Sugar Pie in 2008—after initially learning the craft of pie baking from her mother, followed by years of making pie for family and friends. The name “My Sugar Pie” is based on the same nickname she and her mom gave her children.

Their gourmet pies have received local and national acclaim. Offering almost 50 different varieties, each pie is made from scratch and presented picture-perfectly in a glass pie plate, boxed and topped-off with a ribbon. “We try to make perfect pies. There’s never a perfect anything in life but we try,” said Maucere,

My Sugar Pie is open Monday-Friday from 10AM-6PM and Saturdays from 8AM- 4PM. Their main shop is located downtown Zionsville, but they also have a location at the Greenwood Park Mall, where you can find their pies as well as retail items like aprons, oven mitts and other fun gifts.

Can’t come in to one of their brick and mortar locations? No worries! You can order online, and they also ship nationwide– which Maucere says is a popular option to send a taste of home to loved-ones who are unable to travel this holiday season.

The shop expects to produce thousands of pies in the month of December, so ordering ahead is key.

But they do make extra, so you can pop in for pie by the slice or a frozen pie to-go.

“If somebody wants to pick it up, take it, put it in their freezer and heat it up for their holiday,” said Maucere.

For more information about My Sugar Pie, check out their website by clicking here. To see more photos and reviews by local Yelpers, check out their Yelp profile. You can also connect with them on Facebook.

Photo credit: Yelp Indy via Brittany S

My Sugar Pie Greenwood Park Mall location