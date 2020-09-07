West side church in need of bikes for teens

INDIANAPOLIS – This week on Pay it Forward, we are heading to Indy’s west side.

There every Tuesday night, you’ll find Pastor Dave Buckner leading a group on teens on a bike ride.

They call themselves the “Chapel Hill Cyclers.”

Pastor Buckner came up with the idea this summer as a way to reach out and engage with teens in the community.

The problem was not all of the kids have bikes. Others have bikes that are in desperate need of a tune up.

Through donations, Pastor Buckner has been about to get about 20 bikes that are good to go.

But he says, they’re in need of more to expand their efforts.

“In this day and age when we’re trying to figure out how to get along better with each other, who doesn’t like to ride a bike,” Pastor Buckner explained.

The rides are five miles and last about an hour and half. During that time, teens are also taught bike safety and the rules of the road.

The group is hoping to continue throughout the fall as long as the weather cooperates. If you’re interested in volunteering, donating a bike, or having your child ride, click here.