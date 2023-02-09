INDIANAPOLIS – They say diamonds are a girl’s best friend, but this Valentine’s Day, could inflation get in the way?

We are less than a week away from the holiday, and if you plan to go the bling route there are some things you need to know.

“I feel like this week is optimistic,” said Molly Moreau, the marketing director for Petite G Jewelers.

At Petite G Jewelers on the north side, they’re focused on the trends. With inflation top of mind, so is a variety of price point options.

Diamonds are always trendy, but right now, layered necklaces are popular, also piercing parties for earrings and non-stop bracelets.

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, jewelers are optimistic. Sales have remained steady, even though there’s economic uncertainty this year.

“I like to have something that marks a moment in time that I can say, ‘Oh, I got this on my first Valentine’s Day after getting married or I had a baby and this signifies when I had my baby,’ things like that. Being able to mark moments in life with jewelry,” said Moreau.

According to the National Retail Federation, people plan to spend roughly $190 on average this Valentine’s Day. About 21 percent plan to buy jewelry for their loved ones. That’s down only one percent from last year.

At Petite G Jewelers they are offering some free local chocolates if you spend $250 as an incentive.

“You get to come to the jewelry store and have the experience of being in a store and that adds to the Valentine’s Day experience,” added Moreau.

You have to find what works for your budget and if that is diamonds, prices are on the decline, according to the Diamond Prices Index. That’s roughly four percent less, compared to last year.