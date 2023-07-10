KOKOMO, Ind. — A library in Howard County is benefitting from a unique partnership between the American Library Association and the United States Holocaust Museum in Washington D.C.–leading to a traveling exhibit set to showcase survivors’ stories.

Twenty libraries nationwide were chosen, and the Kokomo Howard County Public Library was the only one in Indiana selected.

Guests are invited, through a series of panels and interactive screens, to take a step back in time to the 1930s when Adolf Hitler was first appointed German chancellor, setting into motion what would quickly become the Nazi-led Jewish genocide called the Holocaust. This exhibit, titled Americans and the Holocaust, describes in great detail what Americans–a world away from Europe–knew and didn’t know about the horrors playing out in the lead up to World War II.

“There’s a lot that we don’t know,” said Trisha Shively, head of Adult & Teen Services for the Kokomo Howard County Public Library. “So really what this particular exhibit addresses is what did Americans know at the time and what did Americans do at the time and so a lot of times we have this impression that we didn’t do anything… we did do some things. There are things that we didn’t do right–so what could we learn to do differently?”

The exhibit didn’t spring up overnight. Staff had been working to bring it to the library along North Union Street since 2018 through grant applications and projects delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Shively and others hope its impact isn’t lost on the community.

“Our mission is to create opportunities for our community to become its best,” Shively said. “I feel like this is just one of those ways to do that–to educate them and to, you know, learn from the past. So, what can we learn from this that we can try to prohibit from happening in the future?”

“Americans and the Holocaust” continues beyond the exhibit’s bounds. Every Tuesday starting July 11, a Holocaust or World War II survivor or their family within the Jewish Community Relations Committee Speakers Bureau in Indianapolis will speak at the library to share their stories so future generations can learn through their life experiences.

The exhibit formally opens Wednesday, July 12, at 6 p.m. with a reception at the Kokomo Howard County Public Library. That event is free and will feature the Kokomo Symphony Orchestra, which will play a piece written and first performed at a World War II prisoner of war camp.

“Americans and the Holocaust” packs up and heads to another city on Aug. 17.