The Fudge Kettle: Avon’s sweetest new locally-owned business

AVON, Ind. — 2020 is the year everything changed. For one Hendricks County woman, it was the year she quit her job and followed her passion.

For 12 years, Andrea Snyder worked as a family law paralegal and dealt with people facing some of their worst times—which began to take a physical and mental toll.

So, she decided to make a drastic change. She signed up for some 5K races, quit her job and officially opened The Fudge Kettle — located off Rockville Road in Avon– back in August.

“I’m not a risk taker but this is definitely the biggest risk I’ve ever taken is to open a candy store during a pandemic and quit my job… quit my career that I went to college for. Because I needed to,” Snyder shared.

“It took 25 years to make it happen and to finally take the leap,” she added “But yeah, I’m a big kid that owns a candy store now!”

Life is sweet in Avon on this trip In Your Neighborhood.

“The secret to good fudge is to cook it in a steam kettle. I have a big probably 8-gallon steam kettle and it’s got a jacket that’s full of water, so it cooks it all the way around instead of just from the bottom like a traditional copper kettle,” she explained.

Andrea Snyder fulfilled a childhood dream by opening The Fudge Kettle. But she’s also carrying on a family tradition.

Her grandparents once owned a fudge shop in Brown County, where she [and her mom] worked and learned the ins and outs of fudge-making. Her grandpa—now 88 years old—got to be on hand at the grand opening to see her dream come to fruition.

“He helped me cut the ribbon. He came in [and] wanted to see the kitchen… He wanted to see the kettle. You know, he really is analytical about the ins and outs,” Snyder recalled. “Things haven’t really changed. The kettle looks the same. A lot of the recipes look the same… And it brought him back to what he used to do.”

Her grandfather’s pride is also on display through a touching piece of art on the wall created from a note he wrote her.

“To not only have the letter where he says, ‘I’m so proud of you for carrying on this family tradition,’ but the fact that he hand-wrote it and it’s something I can have forever,” she said with a smile.

Four Things You Need to Know About The Fudge Kettle:

After 12 years working as a family law paralegal, Andrea Snyder decided it was time to make a change, take a risk and follow her dreams. “I was not expecting a storefront when I opened. I had a kettle in my kitchen,” she recalled. “My mom and my husband were like ‘Look, Pursue this. This is what you want to do. Pursue this.” So, she did. And she officially opened The Fudge Kettle back in August of this year.

The Fudge Kettle is located at 5530 E US Hwy 36 Suite 250 in Avon. They are open Monday-Friday from 10AM-6PM and Saturdays from 10AM-5PM. You can also order online for delivery.

The shop offers a huge array of candy, like fudge made in-house using a steam kettle and chocolates like malted milk balls and peanut butter cups, as well as nostalgic candies like rock candy and Lemon drops, as well as Albanese gummies, Jelly Bellies, saltwater taffy and more. Plus, they also offer an array of gifts including handmade items by local artisans.

For the holidays, they are offering corporate gifting as well a whole array of Christmas candies in store– including their highly popular hot cocoa bombs, which come in multiple flavors. They also have an array of honey spoons and chocolate spoons, which are perfect additions for warm holiday drinks.

Snyder also has over 300 recipes—with fudge flavors like birthday cake, s’mores, cookies and cream and caramel apple pie. There are also plenty of new holiday flavors like eggnog, cranberry nut and candy cane.

“The top sellers are always plain peanut butter, plain chocolate and then peanut butter chocolate,” she explained. “I always have those, and I always have chocolate mint and chocolate amaretto, maple pecan and traditionally I always have rocky road, but I switched out rocky road for s’mores.”

Aside from fudge, she also carries an array of nostalgic candy.

“The traditional things that I have that are just like what my grandparents had are Lemon Drops and Boston Baked Beans, French burnt peanuts, cinnamon balls and rock candy on a stick,” Snyder said.

There are also plenty of fan favorites like Indiana-made Albanese gummies, Jelly Bellies, honey and chocolate spoons and saltwater taffy.

“I have almost 20 different flavors of saltwater taffy. That’s good so you can get a little bit of everything,” she said. “I have a little brochure that tells you what all the flavors are so when you get home and can’t remember what the green one is with the red stripe, you can refer to the list that will tell you, ‘Oh, that’s watermelon!”

Snyder says people are also able to come in and request certain items and she is more than happy to help procure them.

“Someone said, ‘Can you please carry chocolate covered espresso beans?’ she recalled. “That’s something that wasn’t really on my radar when I opened the store but they’ve been really popular.”

One thing that makes The Fudge Kettle unique is it’s a one-stop shop— for candy, stocking stuffers and even gifts like T-shirts, mugs, ornaments, art and other items from local artisans.

“With COVID, a lot of people weren’t able to do their craft shows. So, I wanted not only a candy store but a place where you could come in and get a gift,” Snyder said. “I have about 12 different vendors that I work with and I have their stuff here. It helps them and it helps me and it helps fill the store.”

For more information about The Fudge Kettle, check out their website by clicking here. To see more photos and reviews by local Yelpers, check out their Yelp profile. You can also connect with them on social media via Facebook.

