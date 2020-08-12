Tell us: Will your high school kids play fall sports this year?

INDIANAPOLIS — Many kids are returning to the classroom right now, and that also means the return of high school sports.

Athletes are poised to hit the fields and courts for sports like football, soccer and volleyball.

Some Hoosier families are excited for this, while others are concerned. Is it safe to for teens to play in the middle of a pandemic?

The Indiana High School Sports Athletic Association (IHSAA) revealed its three-step reopening plan in July, and adjustments will be made as needed.

But parents, we want to hear from you — are you letting your kids play sports this fall? Why or why not?

