Speedway resident spreading kindness one rock at a time

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — This week, we’re heading to Speedway to check out a garden that is far from your typical one.

“The easiest thing is to be kind to other people. It’s very simple, even without a rock,” said Speedway resident Laura Holm.

Last year during the start of the pandemic, Holm was looking for something artistic to help pass time and bring some joy to others. That’s when she started her “kindness rocks” garden.

It’s located in her front yard and features dozen of colorful stones and rocks.

Each one of these tiny canvases are hand painted and has inspirational sayings, quotes or sometimes just silly slogans on them.

Holm says she encourages people walking by take a rock or even paint their own.

“It might even be a neighbor you don’t know or someone you do know, an elderly person who is in the house by themselves. You can leave it on their doorstep. Just pay the kindness forward and it will come back to you in all sorts of ways,” she added.

Holm says she is in talks with the town to create a second “kindness rocks” garden at a nearby park.

The garden is located just off Moller Road in the Meadowood neighborhood.