Speedway police have new tool to fight crime

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — There’s a new resource for Speedway homeowners and businesses aimed at fighting crime.

Newly launched CityProtect allows residents to know what crimes are being committed in their neighborhood in almost real-time.

But Speedway police are asking for your help. If you have a Ring doorbell or surveillance cameras on your property, they want you to register it on the website. Police say your participation is voluntary.

“It’s not only a good resource for homeowners to see when packages are delivered, when people are coming and going. But it may capture something that is criminal that is right across the street that could be able to help us help their neighbor solve their crime,” explained Speedway Police Lt. Jim Thiele.

Residents can also monitor incidents happening around town and submit crime tips anonymously.

“We want our residents to feel safe and know we are taking steps to prevent crime near their homes,” stated Town Manager Carlos May.