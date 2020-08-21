Speedway police have message for race fans

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Speedway police know this year’s Indy 500 is going to be much quieter than past years, but there will be patrols around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend to keep Hoosiers safe.

Speedway police also have a message for fans thinking about heading to IMS to stand outside the gates on Sunday.

Officials say they technically can’t stop you if you’re on public property.

“Fans are not encouraged to come out, having said that, we are aware that the public has a right to travel in public places as they would like to,” Lt. Jim Thiele of the Speedway Police Department said.

If you plan to come out, Speedway police want you to be smart and remember we are still in the middle of a pandemic.

“The only thing we encourage people to do is just to be smart, keep the distance from others, wear your face coverings when you are going to be in close proximity of other people, and try not to gather in large groups,” Lt. Thiele said.

Speedway police and other agencies will also be inside the track in case any emergencies come about.