Something Splendid adds local touch to virtual gifting

When Erynn Petruzzi, Elyse Petruzzi and Allison Pirtle launched Something Splendid back in 2018, they knew offering a curated gift box service was a great way to spread joy and cheer.

But in 2020—as virtual gifting becomes a go-to during this socially-distanced holiday season— people from all over are turning to this Hamilton County-based company-to make sure their gifts are still just as personal and special.

We’re supporting local while shopping virtual on this trip In Your Neighborhood.

“We’re two sisters and a best friend and we love spreading joy and gift giving and especially right now I think everyone kind of needs that,” said Something Splendid co-owner Erynn Petruzzi.

Co-owners Erynn Petruzzi, Allison Pirtle and Elyse Petruzzi (Photo credit: Something Splendid Facebook page)

This holiday season, the women behind Something Splendid are making sure social-distanced gifting doesn’t mean disconnected and impersonal.

“That gift box isn’t going to come with tags. It’s going to come perfectly present ready,” she explained.

The online shopping experience simple: you can choose to customize your gift box—where you can pick from over 250 products that they’ve hand-selected.

Or opt for one of their 7 specially-curated holiday boxes with fun names like Merry and Bright, T’is the Season and a men’s box fittingly called Stashing Through the Snow.

“Men are hard to shop for so we wanted to make it easy for everyone,” noted co-owner Allison Pirtle. “[The box includes] this really cute mustache ornament… delicious Trees Knees Spicy Maple, which you can put on chicken and waffles or add to drinks…anything. And then Sky Outfitters socks to keep cozy.”

For those looking to curl up and do a bit of journaling, the Cozy Night Inn box could be a perfect fit.

“Everyone is inside so we want to make sure that we’re focusing on our mental health as well so we’ve added a journal, these beautiful macarons, a Volupsa candle and some Cozy Night Tea,” Pirtle explained.

One of their most popular boxes is called Back Home Again in Indiana, featuring all Hoosier-made products.

“As a women-owned company, we want to support other women-owned businesses, minority-owned businesses,” explained Petruzzi. “And as we three are born and raised Hoosiers, we want to support the local businesses around here as well.”

So what’s in Indiana-themed box?

“We have the Breathe Free Essentials aromatherapy… Sky Outfitters socks, Indy Coffee Roasters– which is one of our favorite coffee shops in Carmel…Just Pop In and we have Rosie’s cookies,” said Pirtle. “And it’s the gooey butter cookie which is so delicious, you cannot go wrong.”

With each box, you can add a special gift message with a personal touch on each card.

“We actually hand write every single card… we really pride ourselves on something that stands out,” said Erynn Petruzzi. “I think that personal handwritten touch really makes a difference within our gift boxes.

They also offer corporate gifting, which has been a popular choice for companies to thank their employees or to share a virtual experience.

“With a bunch of virtual events going on, we see a lot of companies welcoming the event with a box,” Petruzzi explained. “We just put on the sticker ‘Wait to open until the virtual event’ and everyone opens their box together on a Zoom call or whatever their virtual event is.”

Something Splendid offers direct shipping as well as plenty of customization options for corporate gifting as well.

“We do offer options to be able to self-brand the box,” said co-owner Elyse Petruzzi. “With colored crinkle paper… tags that our calligraphy artist—who is also local– can do and self-brand for your company.”

Four Things You Need to Know About Something Splendid:

Something Splendid was launched in 2018 by Erynn Petruzzi, Elyse Petruzzi and Allison Pirtle. They’re two sisters and a best friend who share a passion for gifting and wanted to share it through their company, which offers an all-virtual shopping experience for gift boxes with a personal touch.

You can customize a gift box by choosing from over 250 different products that they’ve hand selected or you can opt for a curated gift box. Their curated boxes celebrate occasions like weddings, new babies, home ownership, birthdays, and even “just because” sort of gifts to boost someone’s spirits. They also offer 7 specially-curated holiday boxes, including one box (the Back Home Again in Indiana box) that features all Hoosier-made products.

Something Splendid also offers gift boxes for milestones like birthdays, bridal showers, home ownership and new babies as well as boxes for thank you’s, spa-style pampering, and many more options – just because. “We love seeing orders come in and seeing the reasons why people are sending gifts to others,” said co-owner Allison Pirtle. “We love seeing the notes. We love handwriting them. And we love that we are a part of making the recipients day just a little better.”

If you’re trying to finish up last minute holiday gifting, the ladies at Something Splendid say to make sure you order by Friday, December 18, to make sure it arrives in time for Christmas.

For more information about Something Splendid, check out their website by clicking here. You can also connect with them on social media via Facebook and Instagram.

