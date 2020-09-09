SoBro’s Luxe Redux Bridal offers designer dresses, at home try-on option without high-end price tag

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– In 2020, the average cost of a wedding dress in the United States is over $1,600 according to a survey by Brides magazine.

But for brides looking for a more high-end dress, that price could shoot all the way up to $4,000 and beyond, which is not an option for many brides… especially during a pandemic when budgets are stretched thin.

Fortunately, at Luxe Redux Bridal — which has 5 locations around the Midwest, including one at 1101 E. 54th Street Suite A in SoBro– they’re doing things a bit differently.

Here, brides can find their dream designer dress for a fraction of the retail price.

We’re shopping for deals on this trip In Your Neighborhood.

Luxe Redux Bridal got its start in Columbus, Ohio, in 2010 when their now sister store, La Jeune Mariee Bridal Boutique, grew to the point that space became sparse. The owner held a semi-annual sample sale to clear out some inventory but was disappointed by the turnout.

That experience inspired her to open a separate boutique that was a constant sample sale.

Thus, Luxe Redux Bridal was born.

“We wanted to give our brides the high end designer look— so high end designer dresses— for a fraction of the cost but still be able to offer them that amazing in-store boutique experience as well,” explained Indianapolis store manager Lexie Smith

Luxe Redux Bridal is able to do just that because it’s a sample boutique.

Photo credit: Luxe Redux Bridal Facebook page

The shop works with high end designer boutiques across the country to source an array of gowns in a variety of sizes– not just the typical 8-14 sample size.

“[The dresses] have been gently tried on, never worn, never altered,” Smith said. “So they’re essentially brand new and they come to our store and we sell them off the rack for a discounted price.”

That discount ranges from 20- 90% percent off retail for dresses from popular designers like Hayley Paige, Lazaro, Allison Webb, Watters, Pronovias and more.

Photo credit: Luxe Redux Bridal Facebook page

The experience is much like any other high end boutique, where you set up a 2-hour appointment and work with a stylist.

But here there is no special order process — which was a challenge earlier this year when the pandemic forced factories to close — delaying when brides would get their dresses.

At Luxe Redux Bridal, the dress you try on is the one you take home.

“You say you love it and it’s yours and you get to walk out the door same day,” Smith noted.

Four Things You Need to Know About Luxe Redux Bridal:

Their goal is to provide brides a gorgeous designer bridal gown at a discounted price without sacrificing the same experience that brides received at a traditional boutique. It’s become so popular with brides, Luxe Redux now has 5 brick and mortar shops around the Midwest: with locations in Columbus, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Pittsburgh and Cleveland.

If you can’t make it to a brick and mortar location, Luxe Redux also offers a mail order try-on service called “Luxe in a Box”, which allows the bride to choose 3 dresses from a curated collection to try on at home. They also offer the same service for accessories for just $15.

And with the rise of micro-weddings and “mini-monies” due to the pandemic and its impact on wedding attendance and budget, they’ve curated a special selection of gowns in-store for under $1,000.

During the pandemic, there have been some adjustments when it comes to in-store appointments, including a restriction on brides bringing no more than three additional people to their appointment.

“Then, we’ve built in extra time in between every appointment…. to deep clean,” said Smith. “And of course we have everyone in the store wearing masks.”

If you don’t feel comfortable coming into the store or don’t live near one of their brick and mortar locations, try their “Luxe in a Box” service.

Photo credit: Luxe Redux Bridal Facebook page

Brides can pick three gowns to be shipped right to their home to try on.

“You keep them for a few days. You’ve got your stylist working side by side with you to kind of help you with any questions you may have,” she said. “And essentially if you find the one you keep it and send the rest back.”

For more information about Luxe Redux Bridal, check out their website by clicking here. To see more photos and reviews by local Yelpers, check out their Yelp profile.

