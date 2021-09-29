Small Batch Soups by Soupremacy set to bring fall’s best gourmet soups, soup-making tips to first ever Indiana Pinners Conference

INDIANAPOLIS– In the world of DIY, crafting, cooking, and creativity, Pinterest is usually one of the most popular places to share ideas and find inspiration. And now you can experience Pinterest… in real life!

The first-ever Indiana Pinners Conference and Expo is coming to the Indiana State Fairgrounds on October 8th and 9th. The event will feature hundreds of independent women-owned businesses, over 200 booths to shop, and over 100 classes with local and national experts sharing their tips

One of those experts is Danielle Cooney, owner of Small Batch Soups by Soupremacy. She’ll be one of the instructors and vendors at the conference.

Before the big event, we went to visit her at the restaurant located right off Monument Circle at 7 E. Market Street.

Get ready for some fall flavor on this trip In Your Neighborhood.

Photo credit: Yelp Indy via Noel D

“There wasn’t really anything like gourmet soup here and we just wanted to have as many options for people as we could,” explained Small Batch Soups by Soupremacy co-owner and manager Danielle Cooney.

Seven and a half years later, Small Batch Soups by Soupremacy is still dishing out some of the city’s favorite soups. And lots of it!

In the winter months, co-owner Cooney says they make between 200- 250 gallons of soup per week!

“We use as many local ingredients as possible. Everything is fresh, made in-house, so it’s the healthiest that you’re going to find out there,” she noted.

The menu also includes seven different salads and eight types of grilled panini.

But—of course– soup is the star here. The shop offers nine staple soups each day plus even more seasonal options.

Photo credit: Small Batch Soups by Soupremacy Facebook page

Top sellers include chicken velvet soup, chili, and the tomato bisque– all menu staples that you’ll always find in the lineup.

“Our tomato bisque with smoked Gouda is phenomenal. It’s great with grilled cheese on a nice Fall day,” Cooney said. “I also love our wild mushroom and Brie. It’s nice and light. It’s Brie cheese… Who doesn’t love Brie cheese? It’s nice and creamy but not too thick, so we’ve got some good stuff.”

As a vendor and instructor at the upcoming Indiana Pinners Conference, Cooney will not only be selling her small batch soups, but she will also be sharing her expertise on-stage.

Photo credit: Pinners Conference

“We are going to be showcasing different fall soups,” she explained. “We are going to be teaching a class on how to make stew, which is a perfect fall soup. Talking about how to freeze it… [The] best ways.”

Another soup she will be featuring at the event is turkey pumpkin chili.

“It has all of the fall flavors: The turkey, the pumpkin, all the different seasonings that remind you of fall,” said Cooney. “But it’s a soup that’s really easy to take your Thanksgiving leftovers and kind of turn those into soup.

Four Things You Need to Know About Small Batch Soups by Soupremacy:

Small Batch Soups by Soupremacy is open Monday-Saturday from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. They offer a wide array of staple and seasonal soups, as well as salads, paninis and even breakfast options.

Owner Danielle Cooney said the restaurant can feed any dietary restriction– from gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian, or any food allergies.

Small Batch Soups is a big lunchtime hot spot downtown, but they also offer catering, family meal deals, and frozen soup delivery twice a month to Marion county and other donut counties. You can also find them out in the community at the Broad Ripple Farmers Market and The Farmer & The Flea Outdoor Market.

Small Batch Soups by Soupremacy will be one of the vendors at the first-ever Indiana Pinner’s Conference on October 8-9 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Cooney will also be one of the instructors at the event.

For more information about Small Batch Soups by Soupremacy, check out their website by clicking here. To see more photos and reviews by local Yelpers, check out their Yelp profile. You can also connect on social media via Facebook and Instagram.

For more info about the upcoming Indiana Pinners Conference and Expo, check out the event’s website.

Want to learn more about some of the other Hoosier businesses that will be also be at the Indiana Pinner’s Conference and Expo? Check out:

Photo credit: Pinners Conference

Photo credit: Pinners Conference

Photo credit: Pinners Conference

Photo credit: Pinners Conference

Photo credit: Pinners Conference

Photo credit: Pinners Conference

Photo credit: Yelp Indy via Noel D

Photo credit: Yelp Indy via Erin L

Photo credit: Small Batch Soups by Soupremacy Facebook page

Photo credit: Small Batch Soups by Soupremacy Facebook page

Photo credit: Small Batch Soups by Soupremacy Facebook page

Photo credit: Small Batch Soups by Soupremacy Facebook page

Photo credit: Small Batch Soups by Soupremacy Facebook page

Photo credit: Small Batch Soups by Soupremacy Facebook page

Photo credit: Small Batch Soups by Soupremacy Facebook page

Photo credit: Small Batch Soups by Soupremacy Facebook page

Photo credit: Small Batch Soups by Soupremacy Facebook page

Photo credit: Small Batch Soups by Soupremacy Facebook page

Photo credit: Small Batch Soups by Soupremacy Facebook page

Photo credit: Small Batch Soups by Soupremacy Facebook page

Photo credit: Small Batch Soups by Soupremacy Facebook page

Photo credit: Yelp Indy via Brittany S

Photo credit: Small Batch Soups by Soupremacy Facebook page

Photo credit: Small Batch Soups by Soupremacy Facebook page

Photo credit: Small Batch Soups by Soupremacy Facebook page