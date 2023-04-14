INDIANAPOLIS — When it comes to weather, it could be a bit of a mixed bag for the weekend.

Luckily, there are fun events planned both inside and out to help you make the most of your time off.

On Saturday, the rain should hold off long enough for you to get out and take a nice walk. There’s no better place to do so than in Broad Ripple during the annual Broad Ripple Village Spring Art Walk.

The free, self-guided walking tour lasts from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and takes you through the heart of the village to see nearly a dozen businesses all featuring artwork from both local and nationally renowned artists.

Businesses include but are not limited to: Artifacts Indianapolis, Foundry 317, Gallery 6202, Hotel Broad Ripple, Lark & Lily Boutique, Lola Blu Boutique, Marigold Clothing, Pilates Indy, River House Apartments and the Bungalow Inc.

Calling all Colts fans! If you just can’t contain your excitement ahead of the upcoming NFL Draft on April 27 and need an excuse to show off your horseshoe pride, then head downtown for some pre-draft fun at the Colts Pro Shop inside Lucas Oil Stadium.

On Saturday, April 15, you can get your draft day celebrations early while enjoying special appearances from mascot Blue and the Colts Cheerleaders. You can also pose for a picture with the Vince Lombardi Trophy from Super Bowl XLI. The occasion marks fans’ first chance to buy the 2023 Colts Draft Day hat from New Era.

Here’s the event schedule:

Pro Shop Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Colts Cheerleaders appearance

1 – 2 p.m. Blue appearance

3 -4 p.m. Colts Cheerleaders appearance