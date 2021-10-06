Sen. Mike Braun to take part in nonpartisan town hall aimed at increasing civic engagement

INDIANA — A local group that aims to give Hoosiers better access to their elected officials is hosting a special virtual town hall Thursday.

People can ask Senator Mike Braun questions about the economy and jobs in Indiana.

The nonpartisan forum will be put on by the organization Indiana Town Hall. Moderator Jim Shella says it will give the senator a chance to see what his constituents think and give the voters a chance to see where the senator stands on important issues.

“Our goal is simply to help keep members of Congress accountable by letting people pose questions and get answers,” said Shella, who is also a board member of Indiana Town Halls.

“Well, I think that’s how democracy works. If you go back to January 6th, it’s easy to point at the problems that we’re dealing with in America, and how democracy has been threatened. We’re hoping that we can in some small way help put the small ‘d’ back in democracy.”

The group hosted three campaign town hall meetings in 2020 for the 5th Congressional District. The one on Thursday is what they hope will be the first in a series.

“I think you know as well as I do, just how divisive politics have become in America. We think that one way to battle division is to have civil conversations between constituents and officeholders.”

They will focus the discussion on jobs and the economy because it’s something that impacts just about everyone.

“I think that there are a number of economic problems facing our country. A lot of people are out of work. A lot of employers are looking for workers without success. I think there are a lot of things going on right now with regard to the economy that the government can help answer.”

It will be virtual from 7 to 8 Thursday night. Click here to watch and submit questions.

They’ve already selected the audience who will be on screen with the senator during the event, but anyone can watch and submit questions. Any questions they don’t get to during the town hall will be forwarded to Senator Braun afterward.