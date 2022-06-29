INDIANAPOLIS — The second phase of the Circle City Forward initiative kicks off Wednesday.

It’s part of a plan to make major improvements to Indianapolis’ neighborhoods.

Mayor Joe Hogsett has allocated $25 million towards projects to help improve residential streets.

Crews will be doing curb-to-curb reconstruction work where the pavement has deteriorated and in other areas that city-county council members have identified.

Close to 300 streets have been identified that aren’t considered major thoroughfares but need work. They were described as some of the worst in Marion County.

“It’s an improvement to the area. Some of them are short segments, but they are obviously curb to curb. This is the first major investment in residential street construction in a very long time,” said DPW Director Dan Parker.

He went on to say that this work is just the beginning.

“It’s going to look a lot better, and we just passed in our fiscal through committee two weeks ago an additional 3 million dollars for design of the next phase of residential street construction, which we hope to kick off next year.”

Work on the streets is what starts Wednesday, but the rest of the initiative includes things like park investments and improvements to public safety facilities and money for animal care services.

Street construction will kick off with remarks from the mayor starting at 11 this morning in the Meridian Kessler neighborhood on Park Avenue, just north of 42nd Street, Indianapolis.