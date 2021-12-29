Raw Bar by Slapfish brings elevated experience, sustainable seafood to Mass Ave

INDIANAPOLIS– As we head into the New Year, many people are making plans to go out and celebrate. But before the ball drops and we head into 2022, you’ve got to make your final dinner plans of 2021.

So, what better opportunity to check out one of the newest restaurants on Massachusetts Avenue?

Located in what was formerly MacNivens, Raw Bar by Slapfish is bringing the same dedication to sustainable seafood locals know and love, but with a bit of a twist, a luxe ambiance, and a focus on oysters.

We’re dining out before ringing in 2022 on this trip In Your Neighborhood.

“One of the big differences is between Raw Bar and Slapfish is at Raw Bar, we feature oysters. So, that’s one difference,” said owner Mark Weghorst.

You can walk back and forth between the two restaurants, both owned by Weghorst, but lately the buzz is all about the newly opened Raw Bar and its oysters.

“We will have between 6 to 8 different types of oysters from all around. East Coast, West Coast… Whatever we can get. Whatever is fresh,” he explained.

Both Slapfish and Raw Bar pride themselves on offering the freshest sustainable seafood in the Midwest. But Raw Bar offers it with a bit of a different ambiance and some unique menu items.

Some favorites include mussels, lobster mac and cheese, crab cakes, the ultimate BLT (which includes avocado), plus a lobster roll and lobster tots.

But for the big kahuna of seafood orders, there’s the seafood tower.

Photo credit: Raw Bar by Slapfish Facebook Page

“[Its] going to have 18 oysters and there’s going to be peel and eat shrimp, crab claws, ahi tuna, poached lobster,” Weghorst explained. “It’s definitely the way to go if there’s 3 to 4 people coming in and want to share some seafood.”

The restaurant is dedicated to sustainability, not only when it comes to seafood, but also at the bar.

“When I can, I like to use as many local ingredients or sustainable ingredients [as possible],” said bar manager Carolina Hafsten.

Photo credit: Yelp Indy via Michael P

Some of the most popular cocktails include the Agua de Flora, New York Sour, and the Indiana 75.

“In the Indiana 75, I am using the Huber barrel finished Gin from Starlight Indiana, the cardinal Flora liqueur from Bloomington Indiana as well as lavender syrup, lemon juice and top it off with champagne,” she explained.

Four Things You Need to Know about Raw Bar by Slapfish:

Raw Bar by Slapfish officially opened at the beginning of December at 339 Massachusetts Avenue. The restaurant and bar is open Sundays from 9am-9pm, Monday-Thursday from 4pm-10pm and open until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

Whereas Slapfish is dedicated more so to quick service style, Raw Bar offers a bit of an elevated experience to sit and relax, socialize, and enjoy some of their shareable plates.

Raw Bar offers a seasonally rotating menu will offer a rotating selection of Peruvian style raw fish, oysters sourced from responsible suppliers both locally and nationwide, seafood charcuterie, smoked fish, and more.

In addition to their array of cocktails, Raw Bar also features 16 beers on tap, including several from area breweries.

For more information about Raw Bar by Slapfish, check out the website by clicking here. For more photos and reviews by local Yelpers, check out their Yelp profile. You can also connect on social media via Facebook and Instagram.

