Protest in Carmel for Kenosha police shooting victim Jacob Blake postponed

UPDATE: The organizer of this event told CBS4 it has been postponed due to rain. No makeup day has been announced yet.

Previous story:

CARMEL Ind. — This week, protestors gathered in Wisconsin and beyond in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.

The 29-year-old was shot Sunday during an encounter with police and is now believed to paralyzed.

Tonight, demonstrators will gather in Carmel to show solidarity and demand justice for Blake.

In a Facebook post, organizers write:

“We may be in Indiana, but we are no stranger to police misconduct in our state. We must gather in solidarity to show that we are all in this together and we won’t allow police brutality to pass ANYWHERE.”

All are welcome to attend. You are asked to bring signs, masks, and your voice to chant.

The demonstration begins at 6 p.m. at the Civic Square Fountain in Carmel.