Porter Books & Bread celebrates 5 years as Lawrence’s favorite spot to pair great books with baked goods

LAWRENCE, Ind. — Sometimes the best things in life are as simple as a good book and the smell of fresh bread. Fortunately, you’ll find that and more at Porter Books & Bread, located in the heart of Lawrence (at 5719 Lawton Loop Suite E).

In September, they’ll be celebrating their 5th year in business and as a staple in the community.

We hope you’re hungry because we’re headed out to lunch in Lawrence on this trip In Your Neighborhood.

“[This place] had sat vacant for like 20 years so it was pretty scary [looking] in here,” recalled Porter Books & Bread owner, Will Worley.

These days, the former barracks building that Porter Books & Bread calls home is beautiful and eclectic: with a spiral staircase, art and shelves of books lining the walls.

Photo credit: Yelp Indy via Cheryl C

So, it’s no wonder this is the kind of place where people like to take a break– often times with a good book.

“If you pick a book, you might find a bookmark from someone who was hanging out for a while and was reading while they were here,” said Worley.

For a great deal, you can buy a book for just 25 cents during their Summer Book Sale.

Photo credit: Yelp Indy via Melissa C

And downstairs you’ll find their selection of books by local authors.

That’s also where you’ll find tasty pastries — or as they like to call them “End of the World Supplies.”

Photo credit: Rachel Bogle

Or order a delicious breakfast sandwich or wrap, mouthwatering quarter-pound burger with all the extras and chips from Broad Ripple Chip Company.

And their most popular is a lunch sandwich called “The Vonnegut”

“[It’s made with] Some City Ham, smoked turkey from Turchetti’s, some Swiss cheese, pickles that we make in-house, a red cabbage slaw, mayo and Dijon on our focaccia [bread],” Worley noted.

Photo credit: Yelp Indy via Troy S

But his personal favorite is a sandwich called “The Austen”.

“It’s smoked turkey, pickled onions, lettuce and fromage frais which is from Tulip Tree creamery and our focaccia,” Worley said. “It’s the only sandwich on the menu that’s always made with 100% locally procured goods.”

Four Things You Need to Know About Porter Books & Bread:

In September, Porter Books & Bread will celebrate 5 years of business at their location near Fort Benjamin Harrison in Lawrence. They are known as a go-to destination for breakfast and lunch where you can slow down and enjoy reading a good book.

The majority of their books are gently used but they also sell an array of new books by local authors (which you’ll find downstairs). Upstairs is where you’ll find an array of books for just 25 cents during their Summer book sale.

Owner Will Worley says—like many other local businesses— things have been a bit slow since reopening but he says there many ways for customers to show their support– even if you aren’t dining in. He says you can also purchase gift cards or go online where you can place an order for their fresh homemade bread and frozen rolls. “You can order loaves that way or if you just give us a call, we can make something for you,” he noted.

As a staple in the Lawrence community, the folks at Porter Books & Bread love to participate in many local events around town. You can also catch them at the Fort Harrison Farmer’s Market each Thursday from 4-7 pm.

As the name indicates, Porter Books & Bread makes everything using their own homemade bread and source fresh produce and meat from local vendors.

“Some of the main vendors we use a lot are Turchetti’s located down in Fountain Square…Tulip Tree Creamery… Garcia’s Gardens located just a couple miles from here. He does a lot of our produce especially in the spring and summer,” he explained. “And we use a lot of Smoking Goose stuff. Everything kind of rotates depending on what’s available.”

Finish things off with a coffee, cappuccino… Or skip the java and go right for their selection of beer from local brewers.

Photo credit: Porter Books & Bread Facebook page

