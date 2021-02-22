Nonprofit helps provide clothing to 3,500 Indy area kids

INDIANAPOLIS — This Monday, we are heading to a warehouse in Lawrence. It’s filled with children’s clothes, shoes and other basic necessities.

Every year, the nonprofit Lambswear gathers, packs and delivers clothing to 3,500 children in the Indy area for free.

It began back in 2013 when two friends decided to collect gently used clothing for foster children.

The two soon realized the need was much greater than that and Lambswear quickly grew from there.

These days, the focus is on providing all kids with supplies. Any parent or guardian can request a bag full of clothes.

Lambswear only carries sizes from newborn and premature to 14-16 in youth. Volunteers say right now, they’re in desperate need of two specific items.

“We always need new socks and underwear for the kids in children sizes. We always need size 6 through 14-16 youth,” said board member Patty Strother .

The nonprofit runs entirely on community donations and on volunteers who sort and organize the clothes.

Once bags are completed, volunteers coordinate a meet-up with the family.

Lambswear takes all sorts of clothes, jackets, shoes and accessories. Everything must be new or gently used.