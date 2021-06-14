Non-profit gives Hoosier kids the chance to assemble & ride away with new bike

INDIANAPOLIS—Nearly every week on Indy’s near northwest side, you can find hundreds of bikes just waiting to be assembled.

But these pieces will be put together by mostly elementary and middle school children. For many of them, they have never ever picked up a tool and some don’t know how to ride a bike. But they will soon learn all of that.

Since 2019, Nine13 Sports has been providing children the tools, parts and knowledge during their building bikes program.

An instructor leads the group through a 16-hour class and at the end, these youngsters can ride away with a brand-new mountain bike and a whole new set of skills.

“You hear about employability skills, and things like accountability perseverance project management or working in a team. It very becomes about much more than the bike about these things they can carry forward for a brighter future,” explained Nathan Wilson, creative director at Nine13 Sports.

There is a fee associated with the open enrollment building bikes program, but Nine13 Sports does offer scholarships.

To date, nearly 200 children have been a part of it and have been able to ride off with a brand-new bike.

