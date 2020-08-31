New group forms to help Hoosiers in need

BROWNSBURG Ind — The COVID-19 pandemic has left so many people across the country struggling.

That includes Hoosiers, who might not know where or when their next meal is coming.

But now those in Brownsburg are stepping up to help.

Arlene Lambert is the main organizer. She came up with this idea and posted on a neighborhood Facebook group asking for people to drop off extra food and supplies to her home.

Within days her living room was full of supplies like toilet paper, diapers and canned food.

Lambert says she’s looking to help a very specific population: she wants to lend a helping hand to people who are working and getting a pay check but still barely getting by.

“They can pay their bills, but they can’t buy food or formula or diapers. They don’t qualify for state help so they’re here and we’re helping them,” she explained.

People can either stop by Lambert’s home to pick up food or volunteers may be able to deliver based on the situation. Lambert says she is working on getting the nonprofit status.

The group isn’t just for Brownsburg residents–It’s for anyone in central Indiana who’s in need.

To find out how you can donate or if you need help, email CAREoutreachIN@gmail.com.