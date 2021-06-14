New amphitheater at White River State Park nearly complete

INDIANAPOLIS — Crews are adding the finishing touches to the new amphitheater at the White River State Park.

It has a newer permanent stage compared to the temporary one from before, as well as permanent seats that are covered and so much more.

All improvements, park officials are hoping will bring more people and bigger names to the park.

“We’re so excited about the new venue,” said White River State Park Development Commission Executive Director Carolene Mays-Medley.

Mays-Medley says this project started three years ago. Before they didn’t have restrooms, now they have over 100.

“People obviously don’t want to use port-a-potties if they don’t need to.”

They also added a new stage with new monitors. The last stage was just temporary.

“The stage was basically scaffolding. So every summer we would put the scaffolding up, and then we would tear it down at a cost of $600,000 believe it or not.”

She says the changes made sense cost-wise, but also for a better experience for guests.

“They can expect that the sound will be even greater and better than it was. We will have bigger and better artists coming.”

So far this year, they have more than 20 artists confirmed and more pending.

“In August and September, we have a great line up. A lot of diversity coming. So we will do all kinds of shows. There will be country, rock and roll, soul, R&B, and even gospel concerts.”

“Artists are very excited to play in the new venue. The artist amenities are beautiful.”

The first public event once everything is done will be the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra on June 23. They’ll offer a free concert.

“We’re so excited to have the symphony come in as our first public event. And because it is free, we’re inviting everyone from the community so that everyone can have the opportunity to experience this beautiful new venue.”

The list of artists is growing. Right now, it includes Harry Connick Jr., Jason Mraz, and M-G-K. Click here for tickets and to see the full lineup.