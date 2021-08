INDIANAPOLIS — What’s better than National Dog Day to bring humans together?

We can all bond over our love of these sweet faces.

Scroll through the photo gallery to see our CBS4 pups and find out who they belong to, then use the form below to upload a picture of your own. Don’t forget to include your pup’s name.

Anchor Angela Brauer's crew — Graysi, Hippo, Hamlet, Molly & Wilbur

Reporter Courtney Crown's boy, Astro

Anchor Nick McGill's boy, Chuck, who insisted on this quick stop for a photo opp

Traffic Reporter Rachel Bogle's princess, Nala

Reporter Bianca Reyes' beagle mix, Cooper, who loves long walks and a really good snooze

Aussiedoodle Mamba, baby of Lottery Host Taylor Torwudzo (well, he's a little bigger now)

Rescue dog Barley, fur baby of Promotions Manager Janine Garner

Meteorologist Krista McEnany's miniature greyhound, Legs

Reporter Alia Blackburn's boy, Melo

Lead Editor Laura Kendall's festive boy, Biscuit

Sports Reporter Dave Griffiths' rescue black lab, Chase

Reporter/Anchor Zach Myers' dog Sammy, still looking handsome at age 12

Photographer Ryan Liggett's lemon beagle getting cozy under the covers

Anchor/Reporter Melissa Crash's handsome fella, Apollo

News Operations Manager Jim Brandenburg's pup, Barney, catching some rays

Wally, otherwise known as "Bug," pup No. 1 of Meteorologist Amber Hardwick

Riley, Meteorologist Amber Hardwick's pup No. 2 (not in order of importance, of course)

Videographer B.J. Ardaiolo's crew, all ready for some kind of event dad says is cool

Videographer B.J. Ardaiolo even puts together a nice charcuterie board for his dogs ... and his guests

Photographer Sterling Hicks' pup, Asa