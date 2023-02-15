GREENWOOD, Ind. — Johnson County will soon be home to a first of its kind zero emission factory.

The plant build will cost roughly $34 million to construct. It will also bring dozens of jobs to the Greenwood area –150 jobs to be exact!

Swiss based Endress + Hauser already has a presence in Greenwood. It’s the hub of their U.S. operations, and as the instrumentation company quickly discovered… sometimes the grass is greener in Greenwood.

The laboratory instrumentation and automation supplier, Endress + Hauser, launched a nation-wide search to see where they could build their new multi-million dollar net zero building, and that search brought them back to Greenwood. Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers says the expansion will not only bring top talent to the area but also more high paying jobs, a revitalized tax base and renewed interest in the environment.

“It’s making a statement of who they are, who Endress + Hauser is and that they believe in. They believe in the community, they believe in taking care of the Earth,” Mayor Myers said. “Just to have them to continue to trust in Greenwood, their US headquarters are here in Greenwood, and have them keep them here is very important to the community.”

The mayor says the zero carbon, zero emission plant will be the largest of its kind in the U.S. He also says the investment in the Greenwood area is reassuring – following several other new developments in Greenwood including new parks and recreation offerings.

“Naturally it brings what the message home of what we’ve been striving for – that if we build it, they will come. And that is how we look at our amenities we’ve put into the community and that we offer to our residents,” Mayor Myers said.

“We have 17 parks within our city. We have over 50 miles of trails in the city. We just opened up a new field house in the heart of downtown in the area we call The Madison, that has indoor soccer, lacrosse, basketball, pickleball, indoor golf simulators… we have a state of the art aquatic center. We have a beautiful amphitheater that we run summer and fall concerts series through. Our downtown is thriving again, our small businesses are taking shape. They’re taking over the downtown. It looks beautiful.”

The roughly $34 million expansion and approximately 120,000 square foot facility will soon be located on what is currently a corn field between U.S. 31 and Pushville Rd.