INDIANAPOLIS — It’s been widely talked about, even joked about: how many Americans have turned to alcohol to cope with the pandemic. Now, researchers are seeing the impact its having.

According to a recent survey from the American Addiction Centers, about 23% of people admit to being “gray area drinkers,” or those who sometimes drink excessively to cope with their emotions.

25-34-year-olds seemed to be the most affected with 32% of people in the age group admitting they have emotionally drank to excess.

According to the survey, men are more likely to identify as gray area drinkers with 1 in 4 admitting to drinking to excess to deal with emotions compared to 1 in 5 women.

Indiana health care professionals say since the pandemic they’ve also been receiving an increase in inquiries from Hoosiers concerned about the drinking habits of loved ones.

“Maybe they haven’t had a negative consequence of having to go to jail or going to rehabilitation or losing their job but perhaps they realize that it’s starting to really and packed their functionality,” lead behavioral health therapist at Community Fairbanks Recovery Center Patrick King said.

King says many of the issues are related to in-home stress and people trying to find a way to cope with the pandemic.

“When somebody says maybe I need to get a handle on it, that usually means that they do. And so that’s one of the signs. But one of the other glaring signs is using alcohol to cope with overwhelming emotions. So stress, anxiety, depression, using alcohol to cope with any of that stuff that’s definitely a major sign of gray area drinking, and I think that’s really kind of in the definition of gray area drinking,” King said.

As with many issues King says embarrassment and stigma can prevent a person from seeking help. He hopes to normalize having conversations about alcohol use to let people know it’s a common issue and nothing to be ashamed of.

“We’ve all been through a lot the past couple of years, so this is a widespread thing for sure. And there’s no shame in saying, ‘Hey I think I may be need a little bit of help.’ And maybe it’s just a simple conversation that can help you get on your way. There’s a lot of world stressors out there, so a lot of people are impacted by new things every day so eventually we have to figure out how to cope with those things and healthier ways.”

Community Fairbanks Recovery Center offers a variety of programs for treating substance-use and mental-health disorders. More information about their programs can be found here.