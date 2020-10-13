Million Meal Movement kicks off campaign to help hungry Hoosiers

Starting Tuesday, the 10th annual Million Meal Movement will begin to feed hungry Hoosiers across the state.

The organization will bring together community members, groups and businesses for a special month-long packing event to feed Indiana’s hungry.

This year, organizers say their packing events will look a little different due to the pandemic.

Groups will be much smaller this year, masks will be required, and social distancing will be enforced. All packing events will also take place at the headquarters on Indy’s northeast side.

Organizers say it’s a safe and meaningful way to bring the entire family together to help fight hunger.

“People of all ages are able to come and pack. I love seeing the little children being able to flatten the bags. I also love seeing the seniors get involved and we are able to accommodate them,” explained Million Meal Movement Executive Director Nancy Hintz.

Packs will be held every week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, with three available shifts each day.

Two weekend packs will also be held to accommodate families and small groups. Individuals will cost $30 and families up to 5 people will cost $100.

That money covers the dry ingredients and the packaging for each meal. The campaign runs until Nov. 7.