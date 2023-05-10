MARION, Ind. — Calling all unemployed veterans: Wednesday, May 10, the VA Northern Indiana Health Care System is set to host a massive job fair at their Marion campus.

There’s a saying at the VA: “If you’re looking for a way to honor a veteran, hire one!”

The VANIHCS’S annual job fair is looking to do exactly that – with 70 employers who all want you.

Organizers say interested veterans and their families should bring their resumes, their DD214’s, dress for success and head out to the Marion VA Gymnasium at 1700 East 38th St from 10 a.m. till 1 p.m. for plenty of job opportunities.

There will also be networking, educational benefits, vocational rehabilitation and more provided at the event.

According to Vocational Rehabilitation Supervisor Teresa Davis, the job fair’s goal is to pair veterans with fulfilling careers that match closely to roles they had while in the service.

“We have banks, we have assembly, warehouse, we have state and local law enforcement, we have security… I’m sure I’m leaving something out. We try to make sure that we have jobs that they’re trained in already and that they enjoyed doing,” Davis said. “Veterans are… the pick! You know? They come with integrity. They come with ethics, stuff that you can’t teach!”

Davis said it’s very common for folks to be hired at this event. Starting pay offered ranges from $17 – $28 an hour with entry level through senior level positions be offered.

“When you get out of military of course, especially when you’re young, those individuals chose military rather than college, so they need education in order to get jobs that they were doing in the military. And so that’s one thing that we really help with is helping them to go through the education. Cause that’s hard to navigate as well,” Davis said. “We can’t really say how many jobs are coming to the table… there’s a lot! I don’t even know how to describe a lot!”

While it’s not required that you bring a resume, Davis says it’s great to be prepared in case a potential employer asks to see one. They’ll also provide online application assistance onsite, if you may need help filling one out.