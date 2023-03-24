INDIANAPOLIS — Spring has sprung but with all the rain on tap this weekend it might not be time just yet to head outdoor to enjoy it… luckily art is in bloom at Newfields this weekend–and it’s indoors.

If April showers bring May flowers, then perhaps March showers bring full floral arrangements? If that’s the case then Newfields is spot on for the season with their Art In Bloom event March 23 through Sunday the 26th.

Nearly 40 local and regional florists have convened to display their finest floral arrangements to help you get in the spring spirit in both the IMA Galleries and the beautiful, historic Riley House. You can see unique floral designs, listen to live music as you do so and even create your own floral façade.

Tickets for adults cost $29. Kids’ tickets are $20 and children under five are free.

While the rain is good for flowers, it’s also great for movie enthusiasts as the passing storms may seem fit for a flick. Luckily in Bloomington it’s time for the Hoosier Films Annual Festival.

There you can watch more than 40 Indiana-made movies in the historic Buskirk-Chumley Theater. Festival employees say the annual event is your gateway as a fan of the independent film industry here in the Hoosier state. You can get your tickets at the box office or online or get a virtual pass to attend the screenings remotely.