INDIANAPOLIS — A new Lou Malnati’s location opened Monday, March 20th in Avon along a busy stretch of US-36. It’s the 5th central Indiana store opened by the famous deep dish pizzeria chain since their first stop in the Hoosier state back in 2020.

If you’ve traveled recently through the Avon area you may hardly recognize it as the already busy roadway has become a clustered two-way strip of sensational signs and billboards – each staking their claim for new restaurants moving in at a breakneck pace.

That’s part of the reason why Lou Malnati’s says this choice of locale is timely. In a departure from what many might call the ‘norm’ the small square footage space, the deep dishery occupies offers no dine-in option for hungry guests. But what the space lacks in space, it makes up for in employees; employing nearly 50 locals in front of the house, delivery, kitchen and managerial positions.

Lou Malnati’s market partner Peter Conway says this small setup approach isn’t entirely uncommon for many pizza chains and even four of the five Lou Malnati’s in the state, only one offers sit-down options. Conway says it helps these purveyors of pizza pan out their very best.

“We offer curbside pick up. You know, obviously picking up in-store – frozen, baked and half-baked options, delivery, drop off catering… you know it really allows us to focus on something that we do best, which is serving great pizza with great hospitality and at convenience for our guests,” Conway said. “We felt like Lou Malnati’s and Avon really connect in that regard and we love to be a part of the community,” said. “Avon is an area that we’ve had our eye on… it’s developing, it’s growing, it’s very family-friendly and also has a rich history.”

Family-owned and Illinois-based Lou Malnati’s, celebrated their 52-year anniversary on March, 17th and saw the activity increase in Avon and decided it was time for the chain to get a slice of the action. In the one strip mall Lou Malnati’s moved into four other popular chains are setting up shop themselves… Zaxby’s, Chicken Salad Chick, Crumbl Cookie and others among them.

Lou Malnati’s says they’re not done yet; always looking for the next best place to set up shop hoping their dough will continue to rise throughout central Indiana in the near future.