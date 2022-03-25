INDIANAPOLIS — Allergy season is upon us! The transition from winter to spring is bringing budding flowers, trees and plants and pollen. Enough to give those that suffer with allergies fits on a good year.

But now, researchers say those with allergy issues may at some point in the future suffer more, longer.

A study published in the journal Nature Communications predicts that by the end of the century, the spring pollen season could start up to 40 days earlier while the summer/fall weeds and grass season start 15 days later and last longer. The same study predicts that in that time, pollen emissions could increase by 200%.

CBS4 spoke to Dr. Jay Jin, an allergist with IU Health about the study. Dr. Jin says while the study is a projection and not an exact indicator of what will happen, longer, more intense allergy seasons is something allergists are keeping a close eye on.

“The intensity of the allergy season really depends on how much pollen the trees grasses and weeds are putting out into the air. There’s always been some variability in that year to year, but with some of these changes that are being predicted by some of the research that’s coming out I think there’s certainly a reasonable concern that there may be more pollen in the air. More pollen in the air means more symptoms for people that suffer from allergies so that could be more intense for them for sure,” Jin said.

As for this allergy season, Jin recommends those who suffer from allergies to start a medication regimen as soon as possible. He says ideally, those who suffer from allergies would get started on a regimen at least a couple weeks before pollen starts coming out due to some medicines needing a little bit of time to kick in.

“A lot of these medications that we would recommend are available over the counter. So, I think people can take some of that on themselves to see that hopes some feel better. Why people end up in my clinic, or maybe other allergists’ offices, is because they’ve tried some of their stuff and they’re still not feeling great.

And I think at that point it would make a lot of sense to get some allergy testing done, see what you’re allergic to, and explore some of the other types of options that are available for treatment whether that be a different combination of medication or allergy shots,” he said.

There also things you can do at home. As the goal is to keep as many allergens as possible out of your home, keeping windows, doors closed is always a good idea. For those with animals who go outside, Jin recommends wiping them off to make sure they’re not carrying anything back in with them. He also adds that showering before getting in bed helps and air filters can help play a role in limiting allergens in the home as well.

According to the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, allergies are the 6th leading cause of chronic illness in the U.S. with more than 50 million Americans suffer from allergies each year