INDIANAPOLIS — Have you ever dreamt of listening to Abraham Lincoln speak live and in person? If your answer is yes, there’s no need to pinch yourself, because world renowned Abe actor Fritz Klein has brought his ‘honest’ impersonation to Indianapolis.

The 16th President returns to his ‘Boyhood Home’ Saturday, April 29th for a series of addresses and Q&A’s put on jointly the nonprofit The Lincoln Special to commemorate the 158th anniversary of the former president’s funeral train passing through the Hoosier state bound for Springfield, IL.

There will be three free speaking engagement; the first begins at 11 a.m. inside the Indiana Statehouse. Again, at noon for an honorary wreath laying ceremony at the Soldiers and Sailors monument and finally, along the same railbed used during the 1865 funeral train procession in Cambridge City at 3 O’clock.

If you’re in the mood to shell out some Lincolns… five-dollar bills that is… head on over to the Indy Mega Yard Sale at the Indianaoplis Animal Care Services campus along South Harding Street.

There you’ll find 12 garages chock full of more than 60 tables featuring all sorts of electronics, home decor, collectibles, sports equipment, collectibles, knick-knacks, you name it! And it all starts Saturday at 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., same time repeating on Sunday.

Proceeds raised at the yard sale will help fund the nonprofit Indy Neighborhood Cats, improving the lives of the city’s furry, feline friends.