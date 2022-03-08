INDIANAPOLIS –March is Sleep Awareness Month, and doctors with IU Health say it’s time to address the many misconceptions about how much sleep children need.

Bottom line, doctors say kids generally need more sleep than you realize due to the role sleep plays in crucial development.

Dr. Harish Rao says parents are often shocked when he tells them how much sleep their kid should actually be getting, with many assuming their children needed far less.

Here’s a general breakdown of target sleep times for children depending on their age:

Infants: 12-16 hours per night

1- 2 years: 11-14 hours per night

3-5 years: 10-13 hours per night

6-12 years: 9-12 hours per night

Teens 13-18 years: 8-10 hours per night

If your child is consistently getting less than these recommended amounts Dr. Rao says it’s time to make an adjustment. He adds that “for some reason most parents tend to believe that once they get to a certain age they just need eight hours just like adults. But that’s not true,”

“During sleep, contrary to what we think a lot of background activities are still going on in the brain and in the body. There’s metabolic regulation, there’s growth and development, the brain is resetting itself. So, it’s important to have that structure rhythm so that our body can do what he needs to do when we’re sleeping,” Rao said.

Rao adds forming and sticking to a sleep schedule is key. Earlier in the pandemic, a lot of those schedules were thrown off due to the combination of kids staying at home and virtual learning.

Now that things are more back to normal, setting bed and wake times is even more important. While kids are very resilient, a consistent lack of sleep can lead to some big issues down the road.

“On a short-term basis we see the children who do not get enough sleep have daytime sleepiness. They have difficulty functioning during the day. They have poor attention span, difficulty focusing in school, poor academic performance, behavioral problems, risk taking behavior, impaired decision making and also things such as anxiety and depression, ” Rao said.

“Also, chronic lack of sleep also predisposes a person for weight gain, obesity, high blood pressure and diabetes. So that’s the price we pay overtime for lack of sleep,” he added.

With spring break approaching, Dr. Rao advises families going on vacation to try to stay close to the sleep schedule they already have as a way to avoid problems on the return.

If forming a new schedule or trying to make a sleep adjustment Rao recommends making small adjustments shifting the bed and wake time by about 15 minutes at a time to make the transition easier