Indy nail salon offering free service to cancer patients

INDIANAPOLIS — We are heading to a nail salon in Broad Ripple, where every month one Hoosier is treated to a special service, free of charge.

At Lotus Spa and Nails in Broad Ripple, the owner says she sees dozens of microblading customers a month.

Earlier this year, Minh Njuyen launched a giveaway to provide one free microblading session.

Microblading uses semi-permanent makeup to replicate eyebrows. The comped service isn’t for everyone though.

Njuyen says the giveaway is only for those who are recovering from cancer. Studies show approximately 65% of cancer patients who undergo chemotherapy will experience hair loss that includes their eyebrows.

Njuyen says the service is intended to give these men or women a confident boost, while also giving back to clients who have supported them for so long.

“I have heard so many stories, it touches my heart and I only want to do something for them. I’m taking this opportunity to provide that service for a patient or a client, who do not have the resources and don’t have the opportunity to do this for themselves,” she explained.

Those interested can enter the giveaway on Instagram or Facebook. You can also call the salon if you are not on social media.

The service is performed only on Sunday mornings. Njuyen says she hopes to continue offering this for the rest of year.