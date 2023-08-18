INDIANAPOLIS — Cornhole, Bags, Bean Toss or Indiana Horseshoes… whatever you call the game, if you enjoy playing it, there’s fun in store for you.

INVETS and the Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs have teamed up to present the inaugural Indy Cornhole Classic. The event has been billed as the potentially largest single-day cornhole tournament in the country, and it all goes down from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19 at the American Legion Mall.

“Right now, the current record for a single day cornhole tournament is held by the Iowa State Fair,” President & CEO of INVets and Indiana War Memorial Foundation board member Blaine Zimmerman said. “We are welcoming all players, no matter their skill level, to come out and play in support of a great cause. We would love to see a huge, record-breaking event!”

Tickets for the Indy Cornhole Classic: Throwing for Veterans range from $40 for recreational level players and $70 for the competitive cornholers, both levels will have the opportunity to compete for prizes. Funds raised benefit the Indiana War Memorials Foundation.

If you’re not into playing, you can certainly watch, or just eat. A street fest will be set up just south of the American Legion Mall with a silent auction, ample food trucks and even beer vendors. Kids can play a bout of bags with the Indianapolis Indians mascot, Rowdie, for free and everyone is welcome to take a tour of the beautiful Indiana War Memorial Museum as well.

The Indiana War Memorial Museum will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.