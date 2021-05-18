Countdown to Indy 500
Share photos of your Indy 500 decorations to celebrate the return of racing in May

Indy 500 home decorations

Executive Producer Ashley Curtis has her Indy 500 decorations ready for race day.

INDIANAPOLIS — Porch party season is upon us, and we want to see how you’ve decorated your home to celebrate the Indy 500.

There are several ways to share your photos:

  • Text the picture to us at 317-677-1504. (This is a new feature, so you might want to save this number in your contacts to reach us in the future.)
  • Post it on social and tag us @CBS4Indy using the hashtag #PorchPartyIndy.
  • Upload a photo using the form below.

Show us your front yard, backyard or even the inside of your home — wherever you’ve decorated to celebrate the race.

We’ll share some of our favorites on-air, online and on social media.

