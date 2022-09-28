INDOT is hosting a statewide job fair to hire for its winter seasonal highway operations.

The hiring event will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at 13 different locations across the state.

Anyone interested is welcome to go learn more about the job and have questions answered by current employees.

They are looking for drivers with CDLs to work their winter operations that run from November 1 to April 1.

“Our biggest thing is protecting that road year-round. So, preparing it for winter. And fixing up everything that the winter and salt and water has done to the road after winter as well,” said INDOT Greenfield District Public Relations Director Kyleigh Cramer.

Those crews will be responsible for plowing the major highways to keep them clear and putting the salt solution down to make it easier for drivers.

INDOT wants to stress how important this work is for everyone who lives in the state.

“We all know Indiana weather is super unpredictable. We do our best, but you never know what’s going to come one day or the next,” said INDOT Crawfordsville District Public Relations Director Megan DeLucenay.

“We want to make sure we have those extra crews on hand, and we want to make sure that we prepare as much as possible.”

Public relations directors for central Indiana say safety is the name of the game, so it’s important to get the crews hired and trained so they are ready.

“It’s something that you can definitely be proud of, you can say, ‘I make Hoosiers’ commute safe every single day. My job saves lives.’ And it really does,” DeLucenay said.

“Cause that wintery mix, that wintery weather can kind of be deceiving, especially when you’re talking about black ice, when you’re talking about the slush that tires can’t get traction in. If we don’t have people out on the roads, then that is stuck on the roads.”

INDOT also says there are many new roads across central Indiana that some people have never been on. So, it’s especially important to keep those unfamiliar roads clear.

“We have new landscapes going on all over Indianapolis, Marion County, the East Central District in general. And not only are we constructing that road, but we are also the ones to maintain that road. So that could be potholes, that could be putting down salt,” said Cramer.

“The benefit of having these drivers out on the roads for these new drivers to drive on is that they get to maneuver the road and pave it out quite literally for you. Before you even get on it in the morning.”

The starting pay is $20 an hour.

The event will have onsite interviews and no registration is required. Click here for more information.