Indianapolis Salt Cave offers tranquility, holistic healing in history-rich space

LAWRENCE– Several years ago, a local woman named Stephanie Patterson experienced a salt cave for the first time while on a family trip.

“We just fell in love with the whole idea of salt therapy,” she said. “It’s something that people can do to relax and take a moment of rest… Take a few seconds where they don’t have to do anything and to get some health benefits too.”

She felt so strongly about the experience that she decided Indianapolis needed a salt cave, too.

So, she made it happen.

Indianapolis Salt Cave co-owner Stephanie Patterson (Photo credit: Indianapolis Salt Cave and Halotherapy Center Facebook page)

Patterson opened Indianapolis Salt Cave just under three years ago. It’s located on Kent Avenue in what used to be the old fire station on the Fort Benjamin Harrison campus in Lawrence.

“There’s a lot of really cool, rich history that you feel immediately upon entering,” she explained. “It’s always been a space where people have been healing… Where people have been helping. And we want to keep it that way.”

Photo credit: Indianapolis Salt Cave and Halotherapy Center Facebook page

Now, this space is dedicated to holistic healing and relaxation through a growing wellness trend called halotherapy.

We’re going to one of the few places where “being salty” is actually a good thing on this trip In Your Neighborhood.

“With everything we’re going through, the most important thing is taking care of yourself, both physically and mentally,” Patterson explained.

At the Indianapolis Salt Cave, relaxation comes easy from the comfort of a zero gravity chair.

“You would recline all the way back. Bundle up with a blanket… and hear peaceful water in the background, “ she said. “We have two water cascades in the back of the room so you’ll hear trickling water.”

And surrounding you — from floor to ceiling — are nine tons of pink polish salt.

Photo credit: Indianapolis Salt Cave and Halotherapy Center website

“We have a machine called a halogenerator that’s grinding up salt and aerosoling it through the air,” she added. “So you’re breathing those salt particles deep into your lungs and what they’re doing is they’re breaking up, drying up any gunk, any mucus that you have in your airways…It’s cleaning out your lungs just like a toothbrush does for your teeth.”

Patterson claims this experience, known as halotherapy—or dry salt therapy— offers several benefits.

The salt cave experience is one of three different treatments offered at the Indianapolis Salt Cave and Halotherapy Center.

Another is the infared sauna.

Photo credit: Indianapolis Salt Cave and Halotherapy Center Facebook page

“Traditional saunas are going to heat the air which in turn heats your body. And that’s why a lot of people in those saunas get that humid heavy air type feeling,” Patterson explained. “These saunas are going to be completely different. We have far infrared saunas, which use panels in the back and in the floor to emit infrared waves to penetrate your body and heat you from the inside out.”

There’s also the hand and foot detox, which involves putting your bare feet and hands on heated salt blocks.

Photo credit: Indianapolis Salt Cave and Halotherapy Center Facebook page

“The hand and foot detox is really good for people with any kind of joint pain, arthritis, any kind of carpal tunnel. Even just aching joints and muscles… That room does wonders,” she said.

You can also bring a bit of the salt cave experience home with you by shopping their retail area for your own salt lamp.

“It’s best right next to your bed, maybe right next to where you hang out a lot in the living room or kitchen or wherever you are,” Patterson advised.

Photo credit: Indianapolis Salt Cave and Halotherapy Center Facebook page

You can also shop a selection of teas, essential oil blends, candles, bath salts, bath bombs and a variety of soaps including Indiana made soaps by Sixth Street Soapery and Canned Good.

Four Things You Need to Know About the Indianapolis Salt Cave and Halotherapy Center:

For more information about the Indianapolis Salt Cave and Halotherapy Center, check out their website by clicking here.

