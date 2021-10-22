How to enjoy football if you’re not a fan

INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts have a game this weekend and we know people will find many ways to enjoy it from watch parties to tailgates. But what about those who aren’t fans? What can they get out of the sport?

While it’s not for everyone, when you’re watching a game there are parts of the atmosphere that can appeal to anyone. It may even pique your interest to learn more.

“I think it’s a fun time for people to be able to let out emotions in good healthy ways,” said Community Health Network Licensed Mental Health Counselor Kimble Richardson.

Richardson says enjoying a football game can be good for your mental health.

“I think anybody could benefit from being at a sporting event, even if you’re not interested so much in sports or that particular team.”

He says not only does it get us out of the house and into a fun atmosphere it also gives us a chance to let out emotions.

“Sometimes when we keep feelings inside, I’m kind of going around in here but, they stay in our body somewhere…They eventually come out, and sometimes it’s not in healthy ways.”

Kilroy’s Downtown Director of Operation Jade Sharpe says if a place like Kilroy’s is appealing regularly it also will be on game days.

“If you would come out to the bar on a Friday, Saturday night, or even a Tuesday to hang out with your friends, it’s going to be the same thing,” said Sharpe.

“Maybe a little noisier, a lot of people rooting for their teams but it’s still going to be a good time.”

But not everyone enjoys the game.

“Overall, just not super interested,” said Sarah Galloway who isn’t a huge football fan.

“Instead of being in a bar watching the game with a lot of people, I’d rather be at home watching it and not drinking and all that stuff.”

Sidney Mrak is also not that into sports, but as a District Tap server who works game days, she says she can see the appeal.

“When I’m walking around like I’m not really paying attention to games per say when I’m serving, but I’ll look when everyone’s like yelling to see what they’re yelling about,” Mrak said.

Curiosity like that can be key to enjoying yourself. Richardson says don’t be afraid to ask questions and learn more.

“You know with all the good-natured ribbing and teasing back and forth that we have with opposing teams, it is important to understand that you know, we’re all humans, we’re all good sports together and there’s really no room for bad sportsmanship.”

Sports bars workers say people watching games are generally friendly and open to answering questions.

Many people also say actually being at the game takes the experience to a whole other level.